Former Browns Player Calls For QB Change After Loss To Lions

It’s often said that defeats teach teams more than victories ever could

If that’s the case, then the Cleveland Browns are learning a lot this season.

After early optimism, the Browns have slipped to 1-3, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

With that in mind, changes could be on the horizon for this team.

One of which is a quarterback shift, which is something many fans and analysts have been calling for over a several-week period.

Former Browns player T.J. Ward also shares this belief, which he noted in a recent post on X.

Ward mentioned that it’s time to cut their losses with Flacco, and that the Browns could find much better luck if they utilized their young quarterbacks on the roster.

“It’s rookie time in Cleveland #browns #Cleveland Flacco run is over. Time to move on,” Ward posted.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are both rookie QBs who are waiting in the wings to get more opportunities, and Flacco’s loss could be their gain.

At the start of the season, it seemed like the Browns’ coaching staff felt like it made more sense for them to stick with a veteran like Flacco, but with their record being what it is, it might be time to pivot.

When that moment will be remains to be seen, but it might not be a bad idea for the Browns to figure out what they have with their young guys so they know what the future might look like.

