Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Signs Are Pointing To Possible Browns Head Coaching Change

Signs Are Pointing To Possible Browns Head Coaching Change

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Signs Are Pointing To Possible Browns Head Coaching Change
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have spent most of the season trying to quiet the outside noise.  Wins were supposed to do that. But as the season winds down, the conversation around Kevin Stefanski’s job security is only getting louder, not quieter.

And now, the noise is becoming harder to ignore.

When recently asked whether he wanted to remain the Browns’ head coach beyond this season, Stefanski did not offer a firm commitment and instead said ‘I’m privileged to have this job.’

At the same time, a separate report has added fuel to the discussion.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have already done what was described as ‘preliminary research’ on a potential coaching change.

“Cleveland, Las Vegas, those are two places that have done preliminary research for a potential move,” Fowler said.

As I’ve mentioned plenty of times, the Browns have struggled with discipline, consistency, and execution far too often over the past two seasons. Penalties. Mental mistakes. Special teams issues. Offensive struggles.  Those problems have persisted regardless of quarterback or opponent.

Stefanski is not a bad coach. He is respected around the league. He would likely be hired quickly if available.

Sometimes teams simply reach a point of mutual fatigue.

The Browns have invested heavily in this roster. Expectations were high.

Nothing has been decided publicly. That is important to state. But the breadcrumbs are there. Non-committal answers. Quiet research. Growing outside reporting. Those are not random.

If the Browns do move on, it will not be a surprise. It will be the result of weeks or months of internal evaluation that has already been happening behind closed doors.

For now, the team will finish the season. After that, the focus will shift quickly.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Optimistic About Browns Rookie’s Return To Form
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation