Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland’s Offseason Plans

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

For the last few years, the Cleveland Browns haven’t had much to do — if at all — in the first couple of rounds of the NFL Draft.

The aftermath of the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson has led to this, but it’s not like Cleveland has needed a lot of young talent, either.

The Browns entered this offseason with just a few glaring needs to be a competitive force, and they could address them via trade or in free agency.

That’s why franchise legend Josh Cribbs doesn’t want to read too much into the upcoming NFL Draft (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs on Twitter).

He argued that the Browns just need another defensive lineman and a top wide receiver to take a significant leap forward from last season, and that’s not going to happen in the NFL Draft.

He believes Cleveland isn’t rebuilding; thus, unless they find a diamond in the rough, they’re not going to find anybody who’s going to make an instant difference for them.

Of course, that could’ve been different if the Browns had a valuable first-round pick, but with that not being the case, they should focus on spending their money wisely.

Needless to say, all teams need to find and develop young talent to stay competitive, and stacking a star-studded roster isn’t sustainable over time because of the salary cap.

But for now, Cleveland should strive to go all-in, as they’re not that far behind and could become a legitimate Super Bowl candidate with just a couple of pieces.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

