Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have a new backup quarterback.

Jameis Winston’s arrival in Cleveland pretty much shuts the door on Joe Flacco’s return.

That was a bit of a shocking turn of events, as there were reports of a mutual interest in a reunion, and Flacco had talked about his desire to be back with the Browns.

Some thought there was something else going on behind closed doors that we didn’t know about, and speculation flooded social media shortly after the news broke.

However, ESPN’s Jake Trotter believes people shouldn’t read too much into it.

Talking recently on ESPN Radio Cleveland, Trotter stated that the Browns simply liked Winston better, and that’s the end of the story (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

"I think the Browns just chose Jameis Winston over Joe Flacco, I don't think it's anymore complicated than that," – @Jake_Trotter. Do you agree with the situation? pic.twitter.com/EdxL9ydG9F — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 12, 2024

Of course, that’s one way to look at it, and he might even be right about this situation.

Winston is younger than Flacco, and he’s one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game.

Flacco was outstanding in the 2023 regular season and does come with plenty of experience, but he’s not as mobile or athletic as Winston, who might be a better fit for Ken Dorsey’s offense and Cleveland’s current quarterback room.

Then again, the Browns should already know that one can never have too many quarterbacks on the team, and Winston, like Deshaun Watson, has struggled with injuries recently.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case in 2024, but if things transpire next season as they did in 2023, we wouldn’t be shocked to see Cleveland GM Andrew Berry picking up the phone and reaching out to Flacco again at some point.