Browns Coach Clears The Air About Shedeur Sanders’ Practice Status

The Cleveland Browns are carefully managing their quarterback depth chart as the 2025 NFL season approaches.

Joe Flacco remains the established starter, but questions have emerged about how the team is developing its younger quarterbacks behind him.

Radio analyst Tony Rizzo recently suggested that rookie Shedeur Sanders was not participating in scout team duties during practice.

The comments sparked discussion among fans about Sanders’ development and role within the organization.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave addressed those concerns this week, clarifying how Cleveland utilizes its backup quarterbacks.

He explained that all three reserve quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel, Sanders, and Bailey Zappe, rotate through scout team responsibilities as part of a deliberate coaching strategy.

“The fact that they’re out there and having to make decisions and process and then deliver throws accurately, all that is really good. We try to engineer it or orchestrate it, where certain concepts almost meet our quarterbacks. So, I’d say last week, Bailey did some really good things that tried to replicate Joe Burrow. We’re doing some things to replicate Baltimore’s quarterback Lamar this week, with all three guys to really give the defense a good look. Because being a scout team quarterback, you’re working on your own craft. But really, it’s an art form to replicate the opponents, so the defense can be ready to do their thing on Sunday,” Musgrave said.

#Browns QBs coach Bill Musgrave says all the backups—Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Bailey Zappe—are getting scout team reps. Said it's atypical to have 3 guys running scout team but they're using it as a chance to develop their game while helping prep for opposing defenses pic.twitter.com/BHYDUgS90J — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 12, 2025

While using three quarterbacks in that capacity is uncommon, he described it as an intentional approach to maximize preparation.

Sanders remains third on the depth chart behind Flacco and Gabriel despite being selected in the fifth round from Colorado.

The arrangement allows him to gain valuable experience reading defenses and processing concepts under pressure.

The system serves dual purposes for Cleveland.

It provides better preparation for the defense while developing young quarterbacks for potential future roles.

However, some fans remain frustrated with the pace of Sanders’ advancement.

Many supporters view Sanders as the franchise’s long-term answer but question whether the coaching staff is moving too cautiously.

Cleveland continues evaluating based on practice performance as Sanders works to prove his readiness for expanded opportunities.

