Breaking: Browns Are Moving On From Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have officially made the move many around the league expected. Kevin Stefanski is no longer the head coach of the Browns, marking the end of a tenure defined by early promise, constant quarterback turmoil, and ultimately unmet expectations.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, confirming that the Browns have moved on from Stefanski following the conclusion of the season.

“Sources: Kevin Stefanski is out as the Browns head coach. After moving on from Cleveland, Stefanski now is expected to be one of the top candidates in this hiring cycle,” Schefter said.

According to Schefter, Stefanski is now expected to be one of the top candidates in the current head coaching cycle after his departure from Cleveland.

The decision brings clarity to weeks of speculation.

Stefanski leaves Cleveland as a two-time Coach of the Year winner who helped stabilize a franchise that had long struggled for relevance. He guided the Browns to playoff appearances and earned respect throughout the league for navigating difficult circumstances, particularly at quarterback.

For the Browns, the focus now shifts forward. This offseason will be about finding a leader who can install discipline, command the locker room, and maximize the talent already in place. The next hire will define the direction of the franchise far more than any single roster move.

One era is officially over.

And the next one begins now.

