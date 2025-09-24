Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Sends Warning To Joe Flacco Ahead Of Lions Game

Insider Sends Warning To Joe Flacco Ahead Of Lions Game

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Sends Warning To Joe Flacco Ahead Of Lions Game
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face their toughest test yet in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under intense scrutiny.

Flacco struggled during last week’s victory, leading many analysts to call for a quarterback change.

On the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,’ insider Mary Kay Cabot issued a stern warning to Flacco heading into the Detroit matchup.

“I think the leash should be fairly short right now, and the bar should be set at clean football with no giveaways. He also has to be putting some points on the board. If he can’t do that in this game, then I think they have to go to Dillon and see what they can get,” Cabot said.

Cleveland must execute cleanly against a Detroit Lions defense that thrives on creating pressure and forcing mistakes.

The Browns cannot afford turnovers and missed opportunities that have plagued them in recent weeks.

With their offensive line decimated by injuries to key players like Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin, protection remains a critical concern.

The patched-together offensive line allowed multiple pressures against a 40-year-old quarterback who lacks mobility.

If protection fails to improve and turnovers continue mounting, Cleveland may be forced to turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel sooner than anticipated.

Flacco’s experience remains valuable, but organizational patience appears to be wearing thin as the season progresses.

NEXT:  Browns Move Up In Latest Power Rankings
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation