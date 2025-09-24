Insider Sends Warning To Joe Flacco Ahead Of Lions Game

The Cleveland Browns face their toughest test yet in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under intense scrutiny.

Flacco struggled during last week’s victory, leading many analysts to call for a quarterback change.

On the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,’ insider Mary Kay Cabot issued a stern warning to Flacco heading into the Detroit matchup.

“I think the leash should be fairly short right now, and the bar should be set at clean football with no giveaways. He also has to be putting some points on the board. If he can’t do that in this game, then I think they have to go to Dillon and see what they can get,” Cabot said.

Cleveland must execute cleanly against a Detroit Lions defense that thrives on creating pressure and forcing mistakes.

The Browns cannot afford turnovers and missed opportunities that have plagued them in recent weeks.

With their offensive line decimated by injuries to key players like Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin, protection remains a critical concern.

The patched-together offensive line allowed multiple pressures against a 40-year-old quarterback who lacks mobility.

If protection fails to improve and turnovers continue mounting, Cleveland may be forced to turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel sooner than anticipated.

Flacco’s experience remains valuable, but organizational patience appears to be wearing thin as the season progresses.

