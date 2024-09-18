Former Browns Player Signed By Chiefs

Over the next month, thousands of schools across the country will host a “homecoming” ceremony as the prep and higher education institutions attempt to reunite with their alumni using football games and other planned activities as a drawback to the facility.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting their own version of a homecoming for a former Browns player this week.

NFL analyst Tom Pelissero shared the news on X that the Chiefs have signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad to help deal with their injury-riddled backfield.

“After the injury to Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City brought in Hunt – the team’s 2017 third-round pick – for a workout,” Pelissero said, adding, “He should have a chance to play soon.”

Reunion: Veteran RB Kareem Hunt is signing with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. After the injury to Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City brought in Hunt — the team’s 2017 third-round pick — for a workout. He should have a chance to play soon. pic.twitter.com/daGoCmbzay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2024

Hunt is a well-known player by fans of both the Cleveland and Kansas City franchises.

The Chiefs took Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out, and the talented runner immediately made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season as he rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2018, Hunt finished with 1,202 total yards and 14 touchdowns for Kansas City, but the running back was cut in November after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her.

Hunt was picked up by Cleveland after being cut, and the running back played in 64 contests for the Browns over the next five seasons.

As a member of the Browns, Hunt earned 2,285 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground and added another 1,057 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

