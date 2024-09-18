Hanford Dixon Reveals 1 Player ‘Rose To The Occasion’ In Week 2

Browns legend Hanford Dixon has seen many times when Cleveland’s athletes have gone above and beyond their expected level of play over the past four decades.

The 65-year-old former Browns player saw one of those instances on Sunday as Cleveland pulled out an 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show,” the titular host complimented Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he rebounded from a forgettable season-opening defeat and met the challenge against Jacksonville (via X).

“You’re looking at a guy – Deshaun I’m talking about – that was under a tremendous amount of pressure all last week,” Dixon said, adding, “With the pressure he had on him, I thought he rose to the occasion.”

Deshaun Watson's Week 2 resurgence came when it was most needed. #DawgPound "He was under a tremendous amount of pressure all of last week. With the pressure he had on him, he rose to the occasion." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/RF5YlIZN6q — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 17, 2024

The Browns great wanted his audience to know that he was not making excuses for the quarterback’s first appearance of the season – a 33-17 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dixon recounted all of the challenges Watson faced prior to and immediately after the Cowboys soundly defeated Cleveland during the Week 1 contest.

In addition to the passing of his father just before the game, Watson also dealt with individuals calling for a change at the quarterback position after finishing 24 of 45 for 169 passing yards and two interceptions against Dallas.

After the season opener, reports surfaced that Watson faces a new civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct from his time with the Houston Texans.

Despite the off-the-field issues, Dixon surmised that Watson put together a strong performance, one PFF graded to be among the top five performances Cleveland had in the Week 2 win against Jacksonville.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle