Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Former Browns Pro Bowler Has Passed Away

Andrew Elmquist
By
Former Browns Pro Bowler Has Passed Away
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns fanbase was recently alerted that a former player passed away.

According to Josh Telich on X, Ernie Kellerman passed away at 82 years old.

Telich provided a few highlights from Kellerman’s career, noting that he played for the Browns for six seasons, making one Pro Bowl during his tenure as a defensive back with the team.

Kellerman was inducted into the Greater Sports Cleveland Hall of Fame in 2010 for his efforts with the Browns, someone who didn’t play for the team long, but made a difference to the team and the fanbase.

Before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellerman went to Miami University, racking up three All-American distinctions for his contributions as a quarterback.

While he was a quarterback in college, the Cowboys wanted to convert him to a defensive player, and while he didn’t have much luck with them, the Browns took a chance on him and helped turn him into a successful safety and defensive back for them.

Kellerman spent most of his NFL career with the Browns but did have one year with the Cincinnati Bengals and one year with the Buffalo Bills to round out his tenure.

He might not have played for the Browns for a long time, but Browns fans are mourning this loss nonetheless, supporting one of their own as they have done for years.

This fanbase has gone through a lot, but they are loyal when it comes down to it, supporting the team and its players through thick and thin.

Browns Nation