Saturday, March 29, 2025
Former Browns QB Announces His Retirement From College Job

Earnest Horn
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Long-time college football fans remember inviting the late Keith Jackson into their homes every Saturday as the legendary broadcaster called important contests until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Since then, a bevy of hosts have made weekly appearances in America’s households, calling meaningful games over the last two decades.

One of the individuals who succeeded Jackson announced he’ll hang up his microphone after this season this week.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Gary Danielson announced that he’ll retire following the 2025 season, his 36th and final year broadcasting college football.

Danielson was an 11-year veteran of the NFL, playing for the Detroit Lions for eight seasons before coming to Cleveland.

He played 16 games for the Browns from 1985 until 1988, going 5-3 during that time.

The 73-year-old finished his career with a 28-31 record, serving as a full-time starter for Detroit in 1980 and 1984.

Today’s generation will better remember Danielson as the lead color commentator for CBS Sports, a position he’s held since 2006.

His boss spoke highly of the job Danielson has done in the broadcast booth following his announcement.

“Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate,” CBS Sports president David Berson said.

Charles Davis has been chosen as Danielson’s successor, the press release explained.

Davis is one of the voices fans will recognize from lending his voice to the Madden franchise.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation