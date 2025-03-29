Potential Browns Prospect Says He Will Only Meet With 4 Teams

The Cleveland Browns are facing a massive decision ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With great power comes great responsibility, so they say, and the front office has a lot of people counting on them to leave the first round with a player that can be an instant star for the franchise, someone who can help pull them out of the mire.

While people agree on the result the Browns need to come up with from this draft, how they’ll get to that point and who they’ll ultimately select remains to be seen.

One potential option is Abdul Carter, who is said to be one of the best edge-rushing prospects in some time.

He would be an immediate threat alongside Myles Garrett on the defensive line, which could help transform this defense quicker than anyone could have hoped or expected.

Carter certainly doesn’t lack confidence in his abilities, and while some might see this as hubris, others see it as a strength heading into the NFL.

Analyst Matt Miller talked about Carter’s confidence on a recent segment of the NFL on ESPN, indicating that he will only meet with four teams before the draft.

“Abdul Carter is only meeting with four teams… Those are the teams that have picks one, two, three, and four in the first round of the NFL Draft,” Miller said.

This is a bold strategy, one that only a few players have employed in recent years.

It’s a risky move, because if certain teams don’t like the culture fit, or don’t think a player’s game will translate to the NFL, that prospect could be in a world of hurt.

Carter is almost certainly a lock to be a top 5 pick, but it remains to be seen if the Browns will take a swing at him.

