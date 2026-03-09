Former Browns QB Could Join Kevin Stefanski In Atlanta

Several teams around the NFL need a new starting quarterback in 2026, and the Cleveland Browns could certainly be one of those teams.

The jury is still out on the immediate future of Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, and the Browns have been linked to several free agents and prospects in the upcoming draft. While it remains to be seen who they’ll go after, it’s pretty clear that Joe Flacco isn’t going to be on the table for them again.

Flacco performed well for them in 2024 and the early stages of 2025, but because he’s in the twilight of his career, re-joining a team like the Browns that’s rebuilding and young doesn’t seem like the best move for anyone. That doesn’t mean that Flacco has zero value moving forward, and analyst Tony Grossi mentioned that he could join Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta, especially if he has an opportunity to be the starter.

“Watch ATL,” Grossi said.

Grossi responded to a post on X from Tom Pelissero, which indicates that Flacco is most interested in competing for a starting job. At this point in his career, he doesn’t want to be delegated to just a backup. If Joe Burrow is healthy, that’s what he’s going to be in Cincinnati, so exploring his options is where he’s currently at.

Atlanta has a lot of decisions of their own to make at QB, as Michael Penix Jr. has received mixed reviews. Plus, with the amount of top-tier offensive playmakers they have, the front office is looking for the best possible person to take over that offense.

The Falcons and Browns are in similar positions that way, so it’s only fitting that a quarterback like Flacco, who has familiarity with Stefanski, is being linked to Atlanta. There are still several months until the 2026 season, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds for both teams moving forward, especially at QB. With today’s NFL being more quarterback-driven than ever before, it’s imperative to have the right person under center.

