Browns Lineman Named Potential Free Agent Target For AFC Contender

The Cleveland Browns’ offense should look different in 2026 as new head coach Todd Monken was brought in to revamp the whole system. Cleveland was one of the worst offensive units in the 2025 NFL season, so an overhaul is desperately needed this offseason.

Unfortunately for Cleveland and Monken, the Browns will have a lot of work to do, considering their starting offensive line from last season could depart in free agency. For example, guard Wyatt Teller will explore free agency following a difficult 2025 campaign when he struggled with pass protection and injuries.

Teller will be a popular veteran in free agency as he offers plenty of starting experience and remains a solid run blocker. He also shouldn’t be too expensive compared to other players, so there should definitely be a market for Teller once free agency kicks off later this week.

A contending team looking to upgrade its offensive line would be wise to look into Teller, as he still has some gas left in the tank for a playoff run.

Mason Cameron of PFF believes a team like the Houston Texans could be a fit for Teller as he winds down his career.

“Houston has been busy before free agency, having already filled one need in the backfield by trading for former Lions running back David Montgomery,” Cameron wrote. “Now, attention will turn toward the offensive line, with potential targets including cost-effective veterans up front, such as center Cade Mays and guard Wyatt Teller.”

Like Cleveland, Houston’s offense was not up to standard for a Super Bowl-hopeful squad and part of that was their own offensive line struggles. C.J. Stroud was forced to create under pressure far too often, and the running game offered little support because the run blocking wasn’t sufficient.

While Teller might not help too much in the pass protection department, he is still a large interior lineman who can succeed in gap-scheme runs.

The Texans make a lot of sense on paper for Teller’s services, so it’ll be interesting to see if he makes his way down south.

NEXT:

Stat Highlights Which Position Browns Might Want To Target Early In Draft