Former Browns QB Earns First Pro Bowl Nod

The Cleveland Browns arguably have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL. But you wouldn’t know it based on some of the postseason honors being doled out to its current and former players.

Shedeur Sanders was recently given his first Pro Bowl honor after just seven NFL starts and more interceptions than touchdowns during his rookie year. Now, a longtime veteran who opened this season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback is getting the same distinction following his 18th NFL season.

Former Browns QB Joe Flacco has earned his first Pro Bowl nod, as he will represent the Cincinnati Bengals as the event’s latest replacement choice.

“Flacco has entered the chat,” the Bengals wrote on X in announcing the selection.

It is an unlikely honor for the 41-year-old, who opened the season as the Browns’ starting QB following a four-man preseason competition that included Sanders. But Flacco was benched after just four games and replaced by Dillon Gabriel.

After helping Cleveland reach the playoffs as a late-season addition in 2023, Flacco’s second stint with the Browns ended shortly after his demotion when he was traded to the Bengals. Sending him to an AFC North rival was seen as a somewhat controversial move at the time.

The Bengals were looking for a more viable starter than Jake Browning to replace Joe Burrow, who was sidelined by a foot injury. In nine appearances for Cincinnati, Flacco completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, though it won just one of his five starts before Burrow returned.

Compare that to Sanders, who in eight appearances for Cleveland completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven TDs and 10 INTs. The Browns did win three of his seven starts, including the season finale against the Bengals.

Now known as the Pro Bowl Games, the event has devolved even further from a real game involving replacements for playoff participants into a skills competition ending with a flag football contest. With Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones among those unavailable for the AFC squad, players like Sanders and Flacco are among the only ones left to participate.

Perhaps if someone else drops out, Gabriel will get the call as well.

