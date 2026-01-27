Shedeur Sanders Sends Message After Earning Pro Bowl Nod

When you’ve faced as much skepticism as Shedeur Sanders has, it’s practically necessary to maintain an overly positive attitude. In fact, that disposition may be one of the quarterback’s best qualities and the main reason he’s been able to accomplish whatever he has with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, after receiving a surprising and arguably undeserved honor, Sanders remains nothing but appreciative. He could flaunt it with an “I told you so” reaction, but that is not his style.

Instead, Sanders sent an upbeat message after earning a Pro Bowl nod, expressing excitement and gratitude for those who support him.

“Thank you God. I’m beyond excited and extremely grateful for all the love and support from the coaches, players, and fans. This wouldn’t be possible without the support behind me. Still plenty of work to do,” Sanders said, per Daniel Oyefusi.`

It is much easier to make a case that Sanders did not deserve to join the 2026 Pro Bowl Games than it is to say he should be there. He reportedly is replacing Drake Maye, as the New England Patriots quarterback earned the right to participate in Super Bowl LX instead.

It is unclear how far down the list the NFL had to go to get to Sanders, but he will forever be known as a Pro Bowler nonetheless. Whether he deserves it after just seven less-than-impressive NFL starts no longer matters.

After being kept on the bench by head coach Kevin Stefanski, Sanders finally got his chance to make his NFL debut in Week 11 when Dillon Gabriel was put into concussion protocol. He finished his rookie season with a 56.6 percent completion percentage, 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 23 sacks taken.

Those are not stats usually worthy of such a distinction, but the Pro Bowl has devolved into a skills competition and a flag football game, this year to be coached by Jerry Rice and Steve Young at its San Francisco location. Nevertheless, Sanders will make some history as a rare fifth-round draft pick to be so honored in his first year.

With a dedicated legion of fans, he might also draw some more viewers to the spectacle, likely with the same rosy outlook as their favorite player.

