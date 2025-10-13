Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Browns’ Offensive Struggles

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a three-game losing skid.

Things might have seemed like they were looking up after the Browns took down the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but at this point, that game seems more like an anomaly.

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled them this week, winning 23-9 in a contest that saw the Browns have less than 300 total yards of offense and no touchdowns.

After the game, veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio didn’t hold back when talking about this team and what they need to improve on moving forward.

“We can’t go three-and-out. We can’t have those negative plays. There’s 10-15 a game that are either someone unblocked or a penalty and that just kills your offense,” Bitonio said.

Asked #Browns G Joel Bitonio what he thinks needs to happen for the offense to have any success: "We can't go 3-and-out. We can't have those negative plays. There's 10-15 a game that are either someone unblocked or a penalty and that just kills your offense." pic.twitter.com/yP3qv89Ev8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 13, 2025

In his eyes, negative plays and continuous three-and-outs are the Browns’ biggest problems.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t have an awful game, as he managed to throw for 221 yards, not having an interception, but he also wasn’t very efficient, completing 29 of 52 passes.

The Browns found themselves in a negative game script from the jump, with Rodgers having his way with the defense and not taking his foot off the gas.

For whatever reason, the Browns haven’t been able to click as a solid unit all season, and their woes will continue if they don’t start to figure them out.

Plus, with fellow rookie QB Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings, he could get a chance to show what he can do and take the starting job from Gabriel at some point.

NEXT:

Insider Urges Browns To Draft Intriguing WR Prospect