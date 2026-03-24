Former Browns QB Joe Flacco Signs With AFC Team

The Cleveland Browns will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline again in 2026.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal, adding another chapter to his long NFL career and creating an interesting storyline within the division. The deal is worth $6 million, with incentives that could push the total value even higher.

“It;s a 1-year deal worth $6M and $3M more available in incentives,” Rapoport wrote.

It’s a 1-year deal worth $6M and $3M more available in incentives. https://t.co/bc3B4NBlfW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2026

At this stage of his career, Flacco is no longer viewed as a long-term solution, but he remains a capable option who can manage games and provide leadership in the quarterback room.

Over the course of his career, Flacco has put together an impressive resume. He has thrown for more than 44,000 yards with over 270 touchdown passes, while appearing in more than 200 games. His postseason success, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory, has long cemented his reputation as a quarterback who can deliver in big moments.

Even in recent seasons, Flacco has shown he can still contribute when called upon. During his time with Cleveland, he stepped in and helped keep the offense functional, showing flashes of the arm talent and poise that defined his earlier years.

For Cincinnati, the signing is about security from a Joe Burrow injury and his experience.

For Cleveland, it is a reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL, especially within the division.

As the 2026 season approaches, Flacco’s presence in Cincinnati adds another layer of intrigue to what is already one of the most competitive divisions in football.

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