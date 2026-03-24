Browns Reportedly Sending Large Group To Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns could be caught in the shadow of the Ohio State football program, based on the school’s long history that includes a recent national championship. Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns may find a way to benefit from that success.

Holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Browns have been linked to Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate through much of the pre-draft process, along with safety Caleb Downs. There’s also the idea that Cleveland may select linebacker Arvell Reese if he were to fall to them.

Ohio State has several other draft prospects that could interest the Browns, who have many areas of need on their roster. Now, Cleveland, along with the rest of the NFL, can get a better look at all of those players.

Insider Jake Trotter recently hinted at the Browns’ major plans for Ohio State’s Pro Day, which will include a “large contingent” of representatives.

“I’m hearing the Browns are going to have a large contingent in Columbus tomorrow to look at all the Ohio State guys and talk to a lot of them,” Trotter said.

"I'm hearing the Browns will have a large contingent in Columbus tomorrow to look at all the Ohio State guys," – @Jake_Trotter on the Ohio State pro day 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ubMHUOENxR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2026

It makes sense, as it’s a relatively easy 150-mile trip from Cleveland to Columbus. As many as 11 players are expected to participate, a group headlined by Tate, Downs, Reese, and linebacker Sonny Styles, but also potentially including defensive linemen Kayden McDonald and Caden Curry, cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr., tight ends Will Kacmarek and Max Klare, and running back CJ Donaldson.

Tate is considered the best wide receiver prospect in this class and would fill an immediate need for the Browns, who do not have a true top wideout on their roster. Downs was mentioned as an option earlier in the process, so the idea of Cleveland adding a defensive player may have cooled somewhat, even though the Browns have already filled several pressing needs along the offensive line.

Reese is considered by some to be the best overall player in the draft and is unlikely to fall beyond the top three picks. Styles, despite flying up draft boards, would be a luxury pick at a stacked position that the Browns cannot afford to make.

The Browns did draft Ohio State running back Qunishon Judkins in the second round last year, and he had a standout rookie season, so perhaps they can recapture that success with a later-round pick in 2026 as well.

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