Former Browns QB Named Biggest Bust In Franchise History

The Cleveland Browns have a long and storied history at the quarterback position that is largely negative, and the hope is that the current stable of four potential starters can completely erase the bad taste in the fan base’s mouth left behind by the tragic tenure of Deshaun Watson.

That being said, with the excitement of having a pair of rookies in the building in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it’s fair for some fans to still have trauma due to all the busts from years past.

Dov Kleiman shared a graphic on X highlighting every team’s biggest bust, and it showed Johnny Manziel as Cleveland’s biggest bust of all time.

Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Bust: pic.twitter.com/TLpWxim5jx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2025

Manziel was the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft following a historic career at Texas A&M that included a Heisman Trophy win, but he came with plenty of questions about his commitment, work ethic, and partying habits.

He went just 2-6 in his eight career starts over two years before finding himself out of the league for good, and it’s fair to wonder what could have been since he is still only 32 years old and could easily still be this team’s franchise quarterback if things had gone differently.

It feels like such a long time ago, yet Cleveland has cycled through multiple young quarterbacks since Manziel already, most notably Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick who the Browns traded after going all-in on Watson.

Hopefully, Gabriel and Sanders work out a little bit better than Manziel did for this franchise.

