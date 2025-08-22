Former Browns QB Says He Almost Signed With Chiefs In 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the most franchise-altering decisions in recent NFL history when they selected Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft.

That choice transformed the organization into a championship contender and established Mahomes as the face of the modern NFL.

But the path to that moment nearly took a dramatically different turn.

Johnny Manziel once revealed that the Chiefs seriously considered signing him during that same offseason.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback shared details about his discussions with Kansas City during an appearance on Maxx Crosby’s ‘The Rush’ podcast.

“I thought I was going to sign in Kansas City the same year that Mahomes got drafted,” Manziel said. “So, I think they wouldn’t have taken a quarterback, which thank God they did. I think I could have ended up there.”

Wild: Johnny Manziel thought he was going to sign with the Chiefs in 2017, which would have prevented Kansas City from drafting Patrick Mahomes. “I thought I was gonna sign in Kansas City the same year that Mahomes got drafted. So I think they wouldn’t have taken a quarterback,… pic.twitter.com/GJbMRx6tY2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 21, 2025

Manziel had multiple conversations with head coach Andy Reid during that period. Reid, known for giving players second chances, brought Manziel to Kansas City for meetings.

The former Heisman Trophy winner believed Reid saw potential in him despite his turbulent NFL career.

Those discussions never led to a contract. The Browns had released Manziel in 2016 after two disappointing seasons marked by off-field issues.

Kansas City ultimately decided to invest in the draft rather than take a chance on the former Texas A&M star.

That decision reshaped everything for the Chiefs. Mahomes has since won three Super Bowl titles and established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league.

Manziel never returned to the NFL after his Cleveland stint ended. Meanwhile, Mahomes continues building a legacy that could define quarterback play for years to come.

The alternate timeline remains pure speculation. For Kansas City fans, it represents a sliding doors moment they can appreciate that never actually happened.

Reid’s choice to draft Mahomes instead changed the franchise forever.

