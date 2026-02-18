Former Browns QB Shares Heartbreaking News

The Cleveland Browns have been around for around 80 years, and even though there hasn’t been a ton of winning over that time, this team has cultivated an incredible fanbase. Win or lose, this team, this city, and this fanbase share a deep connection and act as one big family full of people who take care of each other.

As with any family, when one person is going through a difficult time, it affects everyone. Unfortunately, a recent Browns quarterback shared some devastating news and is leaning on the Dawg Pound for support.

In a recent post on X, former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer shared that on February 13th, his younger brother’s wife unexpectedly passed away. His brother and their four daughters are devastated, and Hoyer included a link for anyone who wants to help support the family financially during an unimaginably difficult time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this. On February 13th, my little brother lost his wife Carissa suddenly and unexpectedly. She leaves behind him and their four little girls, Josie, Lainey, Ellie, and Hattie. In an instant, he became a widowed father to four daughters under 12. If you can find it in your heart to help us help him and his girls through this unimaginable season, we would be forever grateful. We can’t take away their pain, but together we can help carry the weight. Your support can help ease their burden during this painful time. Please consider donating or sharing to show you care. Every bit helps,” Hoyer posted on X.

The family has a $100,000 goal on their GoFundMe, and as of the writing of this article, they have raised over $28,000 in just a few days. Hopefully, this fanbase can rally around one of their own to help out, as Hoyer pointed out, any little bit is greatly appreciated.

Hoyer broke out as a member of the Browns from 2013-14 and went 10-6 across his 16 starts over two years. He may not have been with the team for very long, but his impact was felt, and he needs the fans to back him up one more time.

Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Hoyer family during this impossibly difficult time.

