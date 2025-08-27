Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Former Browns QB Signs With Ravens

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

NFL teams regularly seek experienced players when injuries and roster competition test depth charts.

These moves can create ripple effects across divisional rivals.

The Baltimore Ravens made such a move by signing former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley to their practice squad.

“Baltimore is signing QB Tyler Huntley to its practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on X.

Huntley was recently released by the Cleveland Browns after his second stint with the organization ended during roster cuts.

The move brings him back to Baltimore, where his NFL career originally began in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Utah.

During his four seasons with the Ravens, Huntley served as a reliable backup to Lamar Jackson.

His most productive stretch came in 2022 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection and started a playoff game.

After leaving Baltimore following roster changes, Huntley joined Cleveland in early 2024 but was cut before the regular season.

He returned to the Ravens’ practice squad briefly before appearing in five games with Miami later that year.

Huntley rejoined the Browns this offseason but was released again during final cuts.

Despite the short tenure, his familiarity with both systems likely influenced Baltimore’s decision to bring him back.

With the Ravens roster currently featuring Cooper Rush as their backup, Huntley provides additional quarterback depth as a third option.

His experience offers valuable insurance for the demanding NFL schedule where position depth often becomes crucial.

Browns Nation