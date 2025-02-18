Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Former Browns QB Urges Team To Make Big Move With Myles Garrett

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns QB Urges Team To Make Big Move With Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to hit the drawing board again.

Myles Garrett wants out, and as tough as it might be to say goodbye, he’s giving the Browns an opportunity to start from scratch.

At least, that’s how Brian Hoyer feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the former Browns quarterback claimed that the franchise is stuck in ‘Deshaun Watson purgatory.’

But he feels Garrett is actually doing the Browns a favor with the trade request.

“They need a lot of help. (Myles) saying ‘look, trade me and get something for me’, I think that offers you better options than keeping him,” he said.

He believes that Browns fans shouldn’t be mad at Garrett for not being loyal, as he’s been a class act and a great player since he joined the organization.

More than that, he thinks his trade request sets the table for the Browns to retool and build something sustainable for the future.

That’s the best way to look at it.

Garrett doesn’t want to be there, and getting valuable assets for him could propel this team forward, even if it means taking a step back right now.

Hoyer also believes that getting Abdul Carter would help soften the blow, as the Browns would be getting a potential Garrett replacement right away.

The team is reportedly reluctant to move on from their former No. 1 pick.

The financial implications of trading him are steep, and they might not get as much in return.

Nevertheless, his trade value isn’t going to be much higher in the future, and he can either threaten to hold out or just play out his contract and leave in free agency.

Even if they don’t want to let him go, chances are they won’t have much of a choice.

Browns Nation