Former Browns RB Signs With Commanders

Jerome Ford was a valuable member of the Cleveland Browns during his four seasons with the team. The running back almost always performed when called upon, either as a fill-in for Nick Chubb or when given the starting role himself.

However, after Quinshon Judkins emerged as a rookie, and Dylan Sampson joined him as another productive player from the 2025 NFL Draft, Ford’s role diminished. Now, he is moving on to the NFC as a free agent.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former Browns running back is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

“The Commanders have agreed to terms with former Browns RB Jerome Ford, per me and Mike Garafolo, giving him a 1-year deal. He leaves Cleveland after four seasons,” Rapoport wrote on X.

The #Commanders have agreed to terms with former #Browns RB Jerome Ford, per me and @MikeGarafolo, giving him a 1-year deal. He leaves Cleveland after four seasons. pic.twitter.com/JCqEjtc6JE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2026

Ford was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not play much on offense as a rookie, getting only eight carries for 12 yards in 13 games played, but he was a valuable kick returner, with 30 attempts for an average of 24.1 yards.

The next season, Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and Ford wound up starting 12 games. He posted career highs with 813 yards and four touchdowns, and with 44 receptions for 319 yards and five TDs.

Then, with Chubb eventually working his way back in 2024, Ford remained effective with 505 yards rushing and 225 yards receiving. Last season, with Judkins and Sampson on hand, and suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Ford’s numbers continued to fall to 73 yards rushing and 103 yards receiving with no starts in 13 games played.

In Washington, Ford could have a role similar to his best days in Cleveland. With the Commanders having moved on from Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez, only Jacory Croskey-Merritt and newly signed Rashaad White are his competition for playing time right now.

As for the Browns, Judkins is believed to be on target in his recovery from the serious season-ending leg injury he suffered in Week 16. The rookie gained 827 yards with seven touchdowns as he emerged as Cleveland’s clear lead back, with Sampson providing a good complement.

Now, Ford gets an opportunity to try to claim that role for himself somewhere else.

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Browns Get Unexpected Salary Cap Relief