Quinshon Judkins Underwent Successful Surgery On Tuesday

When Quinshon Judkins was carted off the field on Sunday during the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Buffalo Bills, fans knew that it was bad. Immediately after, everyone was wondering just how severe the injury was and how long he’d be out. It turned out that Judkins had suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

But on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot gave the good news that Judkins had successfully gone through surgery and should be back with the Browns before next season begins.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, just named a Pro Bowl alternate, underwent successful surgery this morning at UH to repair his dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. 4-5 month recovery, I’m told,” Cabot posted on X.

Judkins’ painful mishap came during the second quarter of the 23-20 loss to Buffalo. Even those watching on TV could tell that Judkins had been seriously injured, and most assumed he had played his last minutes of the season.

A four-to-five month recovery time means that Judkins will be back on the practice field in April or May, which is great news for the Browns because they want to see a lot more of him after such a dynamic rookie season.

Judkins has racked up 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during his 14 games with Cleveland. The 22-year-old running back, who was a second-round selection, looks like someone who could bring a lot to the Browns for a long time, so they want him back in uniform as soon as possible.

It’s a shame that he won’t be able to conclude his triumphant rookie campaign with the Browns, but at least his prognosis is good, and he is scheduled to be back long before next season kicks off.

