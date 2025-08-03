Browns Nation

Sunday, August 3, 2025
Former Browns RB Signs With Ravens

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With Quinshon Judkins set to miss some time with a suspension, the Cleveland Browns could’ve used another veteran for their running backs corps.

There was a strong case to be made for a reunion with D’Ernest Johnson, who was already familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Unfortunately, that will no longer be possible.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnson just signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

He had also worked out for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week, but the Niners chose to sign fellow veteran Ameer Abdullah instead.

Johnson became a prominent name among backup running backs in 2021.

He ran for 534 yards and three touchdowns and averaged over five yards per carry for the Browns that season.

All in all, Johnson spent four seasons with the Browns.

He spent the past couple of seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There, he amassed 73 carries for 251 yards in 31 appearances.

Johnson is also a reliable pass-catcher, and he’s amassed 53 receptions for 465 yards.

Of course, he’s not likely to have much of a role in the Ravens’ offense, since Derrick Henry is more than likely to deal with the bulk of the touches out of their backfield, and Lamar Jackson will also have his fair share of carries.

The Browns, on the other hand, will most likely turn to veteran RB Jerome Ford as their starter until Judkins is eligible to return from his suspension, with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson also having a prominent role as a third-down, change-of-pace back.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation