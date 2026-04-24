Analysts Are Raving About How The Browns Handled Round One

The Cleveland Browns are being praised for the way they handled the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly for the way they traded down for the second year in a row. Originally holding the No. 6 pick, the Browns made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to wind up at No. 9 overall.

Much like last year, when the Browns traded down from No. 2 overall and were able to get a player they wanted at No. 5 (defensive tackle Mason Graham), this year, the Browns dropped three spots but were able to land an impact player at a position of need. There, they took Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, with the plan being to play him at left tackle.

Analyst Sam Monson is raving about the Browns’ draft in round one, saying that even though they traded down, they were still able to land the best offensive line prospect in this class.

“Spencer Fano is arguably the best offensive lineman in this draft, whether you see him as a tackle or a guard. I honestly think he can play any of the five offensive line positions well for them,” Monson said.

Steve and Sam break down Spencer Fano and why they love how the Browns handled Round 1 👀 “Spencer Fano is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft… I honestly think he can play any of the five offensive line positions well for them.” pic.twitter.com/iM7cGTUkUd — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) April 24, 2026

Cleveland entered the first round also needing a wide receiver, but after Carnell Tate was surprisingly selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 overall, it was able to pivot. Believing they would still be able to get an offensive lineman by moving down slightly, the Browns made the trade with the Chiefs and added a third-round and a fifth-round pick in the process.

The gamble paid off when every offensive lineman was still on the board for the Browns at No. 9. They decided on Fano over Francis Mauigoa of Miami, who was selected with the next pick, No. 10 overall, by the New York Giants; Kadyn Proctor, who was drafted soon after at No. 12 by the Miami Dolphins; and Monroe Freeling, who was the No. 19 pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Despite playing his final two college seasons at right tackle, Fano was immediately slated to play left tackle for the Browns by head coach Todd Monken, but as Monson points out, Fano would be able to move wherever Cleveland might need him based on his experience, build, and ability.

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