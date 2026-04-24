Browns’ Day 1 Draft Haul Earns High Praise

The Cleveland Browns didn’t waste any time at the start of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They made a tremendous deal even before their name was called.

When the Browns traded their No. 6 pick for No. 9 from the Kansas City Chiefs, some fans were nervous. They were afraid that GM Andrew Berry was throwing away their best shot at acquiring the talent they require in 2026. But according to Jason Lloyd, this was the right move by Berry and the Browns.

Speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Lloyd called the trade terrific and praised Berry’s move three spots back in the draft.

“I think what they got is great. You’re only going three spots. You’re only going from 9 to 6. I think it’s fine. The guy at 74 could be an immediate starter or who could be a guy that starts a year from now because you’ve got plenty of spots across both sides of the ball. I thought the value was terrific. I had no issue with it whatsoever,” Lloyd said.

Did AB make the right decision to trade back from six to nine while picking up extra picks in the draft? Did people really think the #Browns would walk away with a 2027 R1 pick?@ByJasonLloyd says he thought the value was terrific.

What say you.. ▶️: https://t.co/RBLiyzfHW9 pic.twitter.com/32kWmU76uO — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 24, 2026

The Browns dropped from 6 to 9, but they still walked away with the player they wanted. They got Spencer Fano, who was likely the person they were zeroed in on to begin with.

But not only did they get Fano, but the Browns also added the No. 74 and No. 148 picks. As noted by Lloyd, whoever is chosen at 74 might be a starting player, someone ready to make an impact right away.

The Browns basically got everything they wanted and added a couple of extra picks that can be immediate help.

To many, it feels that Berry took advantage of the Chiefs’ desperation.

The Browns moved forward on the deal once they knew they could still likely acquire the players they wanted. This big move not only helped the Browns get off to a great start on Thursday, but it could make the rest of the draft much more exciting.

They now have more picks in their arsenal, but they need to use them wisely.

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