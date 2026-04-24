Analyst Believes Todd Monken Was ‘Heavily Involved’ In One Draft Pick

Throughout the draft process, all Cleveland Browns fans knew that general manager Andrew Berry would be deeply involved in any and all plans. But there were questions about how much influence the new head coach, Todd Monken, would have. According to Nathan Zegura, Monken’s fingerprints were all over the acquisition of wide receiver KC Concepcion on Thursday night.

Zegura said Monken was “heavily involved” in the Concepcion selection, partly because he resembles Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens.

“This feels a lot to me like Todd Monken was heavily involved [in drafting KC Concepcion]. He likes KC Concepcion a lot. He sees a lot of Zay Flowers. Great off the line, great at creating quick separation, big plays, getting in the end zone. KC Concepcion scored 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He knows how to take it to the house,” Zegura said.

"This feels a lot to me like Todd Monken was heavily involved. He sees a lot of Zay Flowers. Great off the line, great creating quick separation, big plays, getting in the end zone. He had 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career."@NathanZegura says fans should be higher on WR KC… pic.twitter.com/2zaUn0wrr0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

The selection of Concepcion was praised by many who believe he will add a lot to the Browns’ offense. His route-running skills allow him to pull away from defenders, and he can be a reliable target for Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or any quarterback the Browns match him with.

If Monken really did have a hand in the drafting of Concepcion, that is good news about his position in the structure of the team. This would be a sign that the Browns are truly becoming Monken’s team in crucial ways.

When he was hired by the Browns’ ownership, there were worries that Monken was simply a placeholder, a coach who would only be there temporarily and never truly in control of the squad. But if he is part of the drafting process, he obviously is very influential.

If Monken wanted Concepcion, it’s partly because he has a vision for him and an idea of how to use him in 2026. That means that Concepcion could be a major part of the team’s offense in the new season, and Monken may call upon him often. He may enter his rookie season with big responsibilities and high expectations.

Concepcion did very well in college and made a big impression on his new head coach, and now it’s time to show that he can transform from a collegiate star to a professional one.

NEXT:

Analyst Gushes About Andrew Berry's Draft Moves