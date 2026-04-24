Analyst Gushes About Andrew Berry’s Draft Moves

The first night of the NFL Draft was exciting if you’re a Cleveland Browns fan. The organization once again decided to trade down in the draft for the second straight year. They traded the sixth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the ninth pick, a third, and a fifth-round pick. In the moment, it might not have seemed like the best decision, but by the end of the night, it looked like a steal for Cleveland.

The Browns were still able to get two players they liked. ESPN analyst Tony Rizzo is also a big fan of the trade Cleveland made on draft night.

“Give it up for Andrew Berry right now, whether you want to or not, give it up. Good job, Andrew. My man! Not only did you get two good players, he got that third-round pick that you’re going to use to take a guard or a center. That’s exactly what the Browns needed. You can take a risk now. The Browns got the player they wanted and added a third-round pick. Outstanding, Andrew. Outstanding,” Rizzo said.

Rizz LOVES what Andrew Berry did last night and how he navigated the first round. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/dcsWaUlzNn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 24, 2026

The Browns used that ninth overall pick to select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. As expected, Cleveland selects Fano after being linked to him throughout the offseason. The tackle spot was a glaring hole for Cleveland that Fano should help to immediately fix. Fano has experience at both tackle positions, but spent most of his time on the right side. According to ESPN, Fano was the second-highest ranked tackle behind Francis Mauigoa, who went to the New York Giants at No. 10.

Later, Cleveland would address another obvious need, which is the wide receiver position. They selected KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M at No. 24. This pick wasn’t part of the Chiefs’ deal, but was actually a pick from last year’s deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It shouldn’t take Concepcion long before he’s making a legitimate impact in Cleveland. He probably won’t be a superstar, but he can be a solid complementary piece to this wide receiver group.

Overall, Rizzo seems right about his assessment of Berry. The Browns were able to address both of their major needs and secure another third-round pick in the process.

Now, Cleveland can add another depth piece later in the draft and still has two solid players, even dropping down a few spots in the draft.

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Analysts Are Raving About How The Browns Handled Round One