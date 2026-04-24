RG3 Had One Word To Describe Browns’ Draft Pick — And It’s Perfect

The Cleveland Browns emerged from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with two players at positions they had targeted throughout the process. Though it did not happen the way many observers anticipated, the Browns landed a new offensive tackle and wide receiver.

With potential wide receiver target Carnell Tate off the board, the Browns traded down from No. 6 overall with the Kansas City Chiefs and wound up at No. 9. There, they chose Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, who had been linked to Cleveland with the even higher pick.

Former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III praised the selection of Fano, saying he believes the team just drafted a “beast.”

“The Browns just got a 6’6 311 lbs BEAST In Spencer Fano. He moves like a tight end in a tackle body with elite lateral agility to pull out in space, get reach blocks in the run game and the balance to recover when initially beat. He gave up 0 sacks in 357 pass-pro snaps last year. THAT’S HOW YOU PROTECT SHEDEUR SANDERS,” Griffin posted on X.

The @Browns just got a 6’6 311lbs BEAST In Spencer Fano. He moves like a tight end in a tackle body with elite lateral agility to pull out in space, get reach blocks in the run game and the balance to recover when initially beat. He gave up 0 sacks in 357 pass-pro snaps last… pic.twitter.com/Rkkr06vWHp — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026

Fano was the first offensive lineman selected in this year’s draft, one spot ahead of Francis Mauigoa of Miami at No. 10 by the New York Giants. Mauigoa was another player linked to the Browns at No. 6 in several mock drafts.

Cleveland was not only able to satisfy its need for an offensive tackle, but it also received a third-round and a fifth-round draft pick from Kansas City as part of the trade. At No. 6, the Chiefs somewhat surprisingly selected LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

That is a good use of the draft board by general manager Andrew Berry. Later on, at No. 24 overall, the Browns were able to draft Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Cleveland head coach Todd Monken said the team plans to use Fano at left tackle, despite the fact that he played right tackle in his final two college seasons. The Browns were thought to be seeking a true left tackle, which is why it was also linked to prospects Kadyn Proctor, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins at No. 12, and Monroe Freeling, who was the No. 19 pick by the Carolina Panthers.

With offseason veteran acquisition Tytus Howard expected to play right tackle for Cleveland, Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop must be confident that Fano can quickly adapt to a different position this offseason.

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