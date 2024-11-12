Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Former Browns Running Back Signs With Divisional Rival

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ divisional rivals are making moves.

With hopes of turning things around in the second half of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals added another body to their team.

Notably, as pointed out by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, they targeted a former Browns player to do so.

They reportedly signed former Browns and New York Giants RB Gary Brightwell to their practice squad.

The Giants took Brightwell out of Arizona in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent three years there and logged 37 appearances (no starts) with 164 rushing yards on 41 carries and one touchdown, also adding 11 receptions for 92 yards.

Brightwell finished the 2023 campaign on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a hamstring injury, and he was waived with an injury designation shortly after.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him but waived him ahead of the final roster cuts, and that’s when the Browns signed him to their practice squad.

The Browns cut him late in October, and he remained as a free agent until now.

The Bengals needed more depth after placing veteran RB Zack Moss on Injured Reserve.

The race for the top of the AFC North is heating up, with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers going toe-to-toe, and the Bengals on the outside looking in.

The Browns, on the other hand, are unfortunately planning ahead to the future and thinking about next season and the NFL Draft already.

