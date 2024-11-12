Insider Says There Is An ‘Odd Vibe’ In Berea Right Now

Not so long ago, GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski got contract extensions from the Cleveland Browns.

Those seemed to be well-deserved.

Aside from the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade, Berry’s tenure in charge of the team has been positive.

As for Stefanski, he’s been named Coach of the Year twice, so that has to mean something.

Even so, team insider Tony Grossi believes there’s an “odd” vibe in Berea right now.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Real Big Show,” he claimed that there could be a certain number of wins they need to get, or they could lose their jobs:

“I think they’re getting pressure from inside that there’s a certain number [of wins] they have to get to keep their jobs,” he said.



.@TonyGrossi is picking up on very ODD vibes from Berea right now… "I think they're getting pressure from inside that there's a certain number [of wins] they have to get to to keep their jobs" pic.twitter.com/EHTIc28jL8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 12, 2024

Grossi argued that you would think they would allow Stefanski and Berry to get a jumpstart on next season.

Instead, there seems to be a lot of pressure to win games, even with the season looking like a lost cause for the most part.

Truth be told, winning more games this season might not be in their best interests.

At this point, they should be focused on the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft and making sure that they will be in a position to get the quarterback they need to get things back on track.

One would think that Berry and Stefanski had earned the benefit of the doubt by now, especially after those extensions.

Still, it seems like someone will have to pay for this lost season.

