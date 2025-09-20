Former Browns Star Raises Big Concern About Defense

The Cleveland Browns entered their 2025 season facing defensive concerns, specifically at their nickel cornerback position.

While the defense remains the team’s foundation, glaring issues need immediate attention for Cleveland to compete effectively and secure victories.

The offense is still finding its rhythm through the early games.

Former Browns standout Josh Cribbs recently expressed concern about the defensive unit’s current state.

He highlighted the secondary’s inability to replicate the shutdown coverage that defined previous seasons when they featured a stable trio of cornerbacks.

“We’re only two games in. I’m not saying that whoever’s playing nickel is a bust and they need to elevate someone else. I mean, he needs more consistent play to garner respect. Because right now, we don’t have a trio like we had with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome. Since Martin is down, Greg Newsome’s on outside, and we have no slot support or shut down play from our slot defenders. And that’s what’s in the back end,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs’ primary concern stems from Martin Emerson Jr.’s preseason Achilles injury that ended his season.

Emerson had anchored Cleveland’s secondary alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II in recent years.

His absence forced Newsome to shift from his natural nickel role back to outside cornerback duties.

This reshuffling created a significant void in slot coverage where no clear shutdown defender has emerged.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system relies heavily on front-seven pressure to support the secondary.

However, inconsistent slot coverage has exposed the back end repeatedly.

The effects showed clearly in Cleveland’s first two games, where the secondary failed to provide the tight coverage that typically defines the Browns’ defense.

