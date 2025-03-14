Former Browns Tight End Signs With Eagles

As big-name signings dominate headlines elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles have been meticulously working the margins of free agency, prioritizing value while maintaining salary cap flexibility.

Their latest move introduces a versatile, former Cleveland Browns’ young tight end to the mix, but it’s just one piece of a larger organizational philosophy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on social media:

“Source: Former #Raiders and #Browns TE Harrison Bryant is signing with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal worth up to $2M, source says.”

The signing of Bryant represents exactly the kind of calculated risk the Philadelphia Eagles are willing to take in this new phase of roster construction.

With major financial commitments already allocated to offensive cornerstones, the team is pivoting toward more cost-effective additions while allowing several reasonably priced role players to depart.

Bryant, a fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2020, brings versatility to Philadelphia’s offense.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end accumulated 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons in Cleveland, starting 30 of his 65 appearances.

Known primarily as a reliable rotational tight end with solid blocking skills, Bryant has consistently shown the ability to step up when called upon.

Eagles fans might find particular interest in one coincidental connection: one of Bryant’s 10 career touchdowns came courtesy of newly acquired Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in 2023.

This pre-existing chemistry could potentially add an interesting wrinkle to Philadelphia’s offensive playbook as both players start fresh with their new team.

