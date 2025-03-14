Insider Says Former Colts QB Is ‘On Browns Radar’

Cleveland’s quarterback carousel shows no signs of slowing down as the offseason takes shape.

The endless speculation and heated debates over who should lead the Cleveland Browns’ offense next season continue to dominate discussions, with every possible option being analyzed by fans and experts alike.

The rumor mill keeps churning out names, possibilities, and scenarios.

While most conversations have centered around college standouts Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward as potential targets in the 2025 NFL Draft, a familiar face has unexpectedly entered the conversation.

According to respected Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, there’s a surprising addition to the team’s quarterback wishlist.

“Joe Flacco has also been on the #Browns radar,” Cabot revealed in her recent report.

Joe Flacco has also been on the #Browns radar: https://t.co/o5tiJt3zk0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 13, 2025

Flacco’s previous stint with the Browns in 2023, though brief, left a lasting impression on the organization and fans.

The veteran signal-caller stepped in for five crucial games, completing 60.3% of his passes while racking up 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

More significantly, his steady leadership helped guide the team to a coveted playoff berth when their season seemed lost.

Despite turning 40, Flacco remains a viable option as a bridge quarterback.

His experience and proven ability to perform under pressure make him an attractive candidate to pair with a rookie quarterback who could benefit from his mentorship.

The situation becomes even more interesting considering Flacco’s known desire to return to Cleveland last season.

The Browns opted instead for Jameis Winston.

Flacco’s affordability, familiarity with the system, and strong relationships throughout the organization make him a logical option while the team continues its search for a long-term solution.

