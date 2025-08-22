Browns Nation

Friday, August 22, 2025
Former Browns WR Hits Free Agency After Being Cut

Justin Hussong
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The New Orleans Saints are in a fairly similar boat to the one the Cleveland Browns are in heading into 2025, as both squads are looking to put brutal 2024 campaigns behind them and answer a lot of questions on both sides of the ball.

Additionally, both teams have voids to fill at the wide receiver position, and while one former Brown was working to help the Saints’ WR room out this season, that won’t be the case as he is now being released.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson shared on X that Donovan Peoples-Jones was released by the Saints.

While there is plenty of uncertainty among that group, there is also plenty of talent there, and Peoples-Jones unfortunately had an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster.

Peoples-Jones was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Michigan in 2020 and was with the team until the trade deadline in 2023, when he was dealt to the Detroit Lions.

He didn’t appear in any regular season games in 2024 after spending the entire season on Detroit’s practice squad, but he was hoping to make his return to an NFL roster with the Saints.

Hopefully, he gets scooped up somewhere and can get another shot, because he is only a few years removed from an 839-yard season with Cleveland and is still just 26 years old.

Justin Hussong
Justin Hussong
