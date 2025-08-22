Mark Schlereth Sees Rare Traits In Young Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns have several young quarterbacks to develop this season.

Joe Flacco will get the reins in Week 1, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to finish the season as the starter.

People will continue to talk about the rookies all year long, and that’s especially the case with Shedeur Sanders.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Mark Schlereth spoke to Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan, sharing his honest thoughts on why Sanders could be a successful quarterback:

“He’s deadly accurate. He’s got great touch. What I really love is his ability to slide and his movement skills in the pocket, while still being able to create space—not eyeballing the rush, but feeling it. I’m not comparing him to Tom Brady, but what I always used to say about Brady was that he was the best scrambler in football, even though he never left the pocket. Accuracy, his feel in the pocket, and his overall pocket presence—those things are exceptional with Shedeur Sanders,” Schlereth said.

Sanders makes good decisions, and while he doesn’t boast a strong arm, he makes up for it with elite ball placement.

He still needs to be faster on his throws, and his tendency to pat the football might have something to do with that.

He also needs to make sure to stay out of harm’s way and get rid of the football to avoid taking unnecessary hits.

The past couple of months may have been quite the humbling experience for a young player who was used to being a star and seemingly projected to be a top-five draft pick.

Still, he’s put his head down and shown a relentless work ethic, and that’s all you can ask from a first-year player trying to make a name for himself.

