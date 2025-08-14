Key Browns Defender Is Dealing With An Injury

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up another physical joint practice session under overcast Philadelphia skies.

The intense workouts provided Cleveland with quality competition ahead of the regular season.

However, one notable absence on the defensive side continues to create concerns about depth in the secondary.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been sidelined with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of team drills.

“Browns CB Greg Newsome (shoulder) will continue to be limited and won’t do much team drills in joint practices with the Eagles,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

His limited participation comes at a crucial time as the Browns adjust to life without Martin Emerson Jr., who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Newsome as day-to-day while emphasizing a cautious approach as preseason activities intensify.

The 2021 first-round selection missed the preseason opener against Carolina and has been restricted to individual drills during camp.

Newsome’s absence creates additional strain on a cornerback room already dealing with depth issues.

Cameron Mitchell has stepped into team drills in his place, with coaches praising his readiness to fill the void.

The timing proves challenging for Newsome, who enters the final year of his rookie contract. He hopes to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024 campaign that limited his impact.

Cleveland’s defense relies heavily on aggressive man coverage schemes that require healthy and reliable cornerbacks.

The coaching staff continues monitoring his rehabilitation while balancing the need for preseason repetitions against potential setbacks.

Browns fans will watch closely for updates on his recovery timeline as the regular season approaches.

