Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Browns Defender Is Dealing With An Injury

Key Browns Defender Is Dealing With An Injury

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Key Browns Defender Is Dealing With An Injury
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up another physical joint practice session under overcast Philadelphia skies.

The intense workouts provided Cleveland with quality competition ahead of the regular season.

However, one notable absence on the defensive side continues to create concerns about depth in the secondary.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been sidelined with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of team drills.

“Browns CB Greg Newsome (shoulder) will continue to be limited and won’t do much team drills in joint practices with the Eagles,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

His limited participation comes at a crucial time as the Browns adjust to life without Martin Emerson Jr., who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Newsome as day-to-day while emphasizing a cautious approach as preseason activities intensify.

The 2021 first-round selection missed the preseason opener against Carolina and has been restricted to individual drills during camp.

Newsome’s absence creates additional strain on a cornerback room already dealing with depth issues.

Cameron Mitchell has stepped into team drills in his place, with coaches praising his readiness to fill the void.

The timing proves challenging for Newsome, who enters the final year of his rookie contract. He hopes to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024 campaign that limited his impact.

Cleveland’s defense relies heavily on aggressive man coverage schemes that require healthy and reliable cornerbacks.

The coaching staff continues monitoring his rehabilitation while balancing the need for preseason repetitions against potential setbacks.

Browns fans will watch closely for updates on his recovery timeline as the regular season approaches.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Could Make His Debut On Saturday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation