Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Former Browns Star Sounds Off On Retirement Rumor

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns didn’t go as planned.

However, despite how things turned out, some Browns fans still rallied to wish him well amid the recent retirement rumors.

The only problem is that he hasn’t retired.

That’s why he took to social media to first deny those rumors and second, urge people to stop congratulating him and texting him about that.

The rumor came from a parody account trying to impersonate Adam Schefter, and while it was clearly a joke, it definitely made its way around social media.

Of course, it’s also easy to believe that Beckham could retire.

He hasn’t been healthy since he sustained a major injury back in the Super Bowl in 2022.

He’s coming off making nine appearances for the Miami Dolphins, and he finished the season with nine catches for 55 yards.

OBJ also tried to lobby his way back to the Big Apple by claiming that he would’ve even given up his Super Bowl ring to win one with the New York Giants, adding that he never wanted to leave.

The fact of the matter is that he’s no longer the player he used to be, and this is a ruthless business; everybody’s always ready to move on.

It’s a shame to see how his career turned out, given that he had the talent and the athleticism to be one of the best wide receivers of all time.

Still, he refuses to call it quits, and he will continue to pursue another chance to walk away on his own terms.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation