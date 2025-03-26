Former GM Warns Browns About Passing On ‘Once In A Generation’ Prospect

Some reports claim that the Cleveland Browns won’t take a quarterback at No. 2.

Now, with Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants, that might change their plans.

They’re empty-handed and only have Kenny Pickett under contract, and that’s far from an ideal scenario.

However, even if Shedeur Sanders is there, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes there’s just no way they should pass on Travis Hunter.

Talking on DraftKing Network’s “GoJo and Golic,” the former executive called Hunter a ‘once in a generation’ kind of player, and said that the Browns can’t afford to drop the ball here:

“I’m not saying that Travis Hunter is gonna be Michael Jordan, but what I am saying is…I think he could be truly like a once in a generation, complete unicorn. And if I’m the Browns, I don’t think you could pass on that, guys,” he said.

When @RealTannenbaum sees the top of this NFL Draft he’s actually reminded of the 1984 NBA Draft. 🏀 “I'm not saying that Travis Hunter is gonna be Michael Jordan, but what I am saying is…I think he could be truly like a once in a generation, complete unicorn. And if I'm the… pic.twitter.com/yDO0UH9lD0 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) March 26, 2025

Hunter is the first two-way player we’ve seen in quite a while.

Even if he’s not a full-time two-way player in the NFL, which he claims he will be, he’s good enough at both wide receiver and cornerback to be worth such a steep selection.

The Browns could use a lot of help at wide receiver, and while their DB situation is just fine at the moment, having a difference-maker like him would also bring back hope to the organization.

Hunter will be one of the most marketable players in the entire league, and the Browns could certainly use a PR win after the Deshaun Watson fiasco.

Of course, they will still need a quarterback to throw the football, but this year’s quarterback class is far from impressive.

So, if they’re going to take a chance on someone, they should do it with someone with a high upside.

