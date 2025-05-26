Former Browns WR Predicted To Sign With 49ers

The NFL offseason speculation machine has turned its attention to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The San Francisco 49ers have surfaced as a logical landing spot for Cooper, who finds himself available after a tumultuous journey through Cleveland and Buffalo.

The 49ers face significant uncertainty in their receiving corps heading into 2025.

With Brandon Aiyuk potentially missing substantial time due to a torn ACL and MCL, San Francisco needs proven talent.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently identified former Brown WR Cooper as the ideal candidate to address those concerns.

“Cooper battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, which limited his production. But if he’s healthy, the 30-year-old would be a quality pickup. As Christian McCaffrey ages, Purdy must take on more of the offensive workload with his arm. So, San Francisco should load up on able-bodied and available receivers,” Moton said.

Cooper’s track record suggests he could thrive in Kyle Shanahan’s system. His Cleveland tenure showcased his ability to produce at an elite level when healthy.

After arriving in 2022, Cooper immediately delivered 1,160 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

He followed that performance with an even better 2023 campaign, recording 1,250 yards and eight scores while becoming the first Browns receiver to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

That consistency made Cooper a cornerstone of Cleveland’s offense and a fan favorite.

However, injuries derailed his 2024 season, ultimately leading to his midseason trade to Buffalo where he struggled to find his rhythm.

Despite the disappointing finish, Cooper’s resume speaks for itself. At 30, he remains a proven player capable of stepping into a featured role immediately.

