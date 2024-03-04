Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards became a hero recently.

The ex-NFL player came to rescue an elderly man who was being attacked on Friday.

According to a report by Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Edwards stopped a 25-year-old man from assaulting the 80-year-old senior (via Marla Ridenour on Twitter).

Former #Browns WR Braylon Edwards plays hero rescuing 80-year-old man under attack https://t.co/qzWvJ1wcBy via @beaconjournal — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) March 4, 2024

Both parties got into it over loud music at a YMCA in Farmington Hills, Michigan, where Edwards was also working out.

The former Browns player told local media that he overheard them arguing about how the music was too loud.

He later heard some pushing and shoving, so he got up and approached the scene.

There, he realized the senior citizen was in danger, so he stepped in.

According to local detectives, Edwards may have saved the man’s life, and his assailant was arrested shortly after.

Edwards entered the NFL as the third overall pick in the 2005 Draft.

He spent five seasons with the Browns, and unfortunately, he failed to live up to the hefty expectations that come with being a top-three draft pick.

Even so, he had a solid year in 2007, and during his five years with Cleveland, he hauled in a total of 238 receptions for 3,697 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Browns eventually traded him to the New York Jets in 2009 after a disappointing start to the campaign, and he went on to have short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks before walking away from the game in 2012.

Fortunately, he didn’t walk away from the confrontation last week.