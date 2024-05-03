Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is always in the market for a serviceable athlete at the right price, a hallmark of his tenure with the team through his first four seasons.

But the latest news surrounding a free-agent signing Friday morning had neither of those trappings nor would the player be seriously considered after his unceremonious departure from the Browns in his first tenure there.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that former Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a new deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are expected to sign #Ravens free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, a new home for the speedster. As Miami’s offense just gets faster. pic.twitter.com/BcAUdg0eIV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2024

Beckham agreed to a one-year contract reportedly worth $3 million, but incentives can take the contract up to $8.25 million this season.

The wide receiver was a former first-round pick of the New York Giants.

As a Giant, Beckham played in 59 games and recorded 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Cleveland acquired Beckham in a March 2019 blockbuster trade along with defensive end Olivier Vernon in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, and a first- and third-round pick.

Beckham lasted less than three seasons in Cleveland, playing 29 games as an ACL injury sidelined him for much of the second season.

His first season with the Browns organization was his best as he hauled in 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

In the remaining 13 games he played in Cleveland, Beckham pulled down 40 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns.

Midway through the 2021 season, Beckham requested a trade from Cleveland, but the Browns declined to move the wide receiver.

Instead, the two parties mutually agreed to part ways after the trade deadline and Beckham was subsequently waived.

In 2023, Beckham played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens.

