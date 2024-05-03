Browns Nation

Friday, May 3, 2024
Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns’ QB Room

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

At 30 years old, Jameis Winston is still a young man in almost all aspects of life.

Yet when the Cleveland Browns athlete steps into the room with his teammates who also play the quarterback position, Winston realizes that he is the oldest athlete in the group.

That fact is not a negative one for Winston, according to a recent interview the former Saints and Buccaneers player gave Friday.

On “Up & Adams,” Winston said he is prepared to embrace a role that he’s never been asked to do before: be the reassuring veteran voice.

“This is the first quarterback room where I’m going to be the vet in the room,” Winston told host Kay Adams.

Winston said his goal is to enter the regular season leading by example, and everything will fall into place after that.

Beyond being a reassuring presence, Winston saw other positives in making the move to Cleveland this offseason.

Foremost, the team went to the playoffs playing five different quarterbacks last year, showing how well the roster is built across all positions.

The athlete also praised Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski – a two-time NFL Coach of the Year award winner – as an individual who Winston puts his faith and trust into improving his play.

Winston restated his initial reason for choosing Cleveland this offseason was to be a mentor for Watson, explaining how providing guidance for Watson will not only make the starting quarterback better, but this will also make Winston a better person.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation