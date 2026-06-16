Former Browns WR Signs With Bears

With NFL teams wrapping up their final minicamps and heading toward training camps next month, they are making roster adjustments to address deficiencies and bolster strengths. The Cleveland Browns may be looking to do so at three key positions, but they have not made a move since ending their preseason practices last week.

Activity around the league is likely to pick up over the coming days and weeks. It is already starting in some places, with one former Browns wide receiver finding a new team.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Kaden Davis is signing with the Chicago Bears.

“Former Browns and UFL WR/KR Kaden Davis a signing a one-year deal with the Bears, per agent Sean Stellato,” Schefter posted.

Former Browns and UFL WR/KR Kaden Davis a signing a one-year deal with the Bears, per agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2026

Davis got into three games for the Browns the past two seasons, primarily on special teams, while spending most of his time on the practice squad. He did play 15 snaps on offense without a carry or reception.

He had four kick returns for 135 yards, which is an impressive 33.8-yard average. Davis played 34 special teams snaps in total, and he was released soon after the 2025 season ended.

Davis played the recently ended UFL season for the Houston Gamblers. The 27-year-old returned 10 kickoffs for 275 yards.

The Browns are looking to improve their own special teams this season under new coordinator Byron Storer on head coach Todd Monken’s staff. Last season, they ranked 25th in yards per punt return and 31st in yards per kickoff return.

In the meantime, the Browns also may be on the market for a rotational edge rusher, which has them being linked to veteran Joey Bosa, who played last season for the Buffalo Bills after a long career with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise. Cleveland may also be seeking depth at cornerback, with the possibility that Denzel Ward could be traded near the deadline. It also may add a backup running back who could take over as the starter if Quinshon Judkins is injured.

Player movement never ends in the NFL, and there certainly will be many more transactions before the season opens in September.

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