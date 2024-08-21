Former Browns WR Signs With New Team

The Cleveland Browns implemented a new offensive scheme over the offseason, one that will use three- and four-receiver sets for their base.

To run the offense, the Browns need a strong group of wide receivers at their disposal.

Cleveland brought in multiple wide receivers this offseason to compete for a roster spot, and at one point, the Browns had 12 athletes listed on their roster at this position.

On Monday, the Browns announced the team had waived one of those athletes – Matt Landers – after the team’s preseason contest with the Minnesota Vikings.

Landers already has a new home.

The Twitter account Carlos Talks Pats shared the news on Tuesday that Landers was signed by the New England Patriots.

The #Patriots placed WR JaQuae Jackson on IR and have claimed former #Browns WR Matt Landers off of waivers. Landers is a 6-4 200 pound deep threat that stood out during his time with Cleveland. The Akransas alum ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash at the combine 👀 pic.twitter.com/hmGNYhtQaG — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) August 20, 2024

Landers entered the NFL last season by signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks.

He spent time last season with both Seattle and Carolina on the team’s practice squad before playing in the UFL this spring.

Cleveland signed Landers in May before releasing the 6-foot-4 wide receiver this week.

Against the Vikings, Landers finished with one catch for five yards.

Landers originally looked like a strong candidate to make the team’s practice squad – at the least – as he had shown some promise during the Browns’ training camp and was featured in multiple videos the organization shared on their social media accounts.

Landers began his career at Georgia before transferring to Toledo for the 2021 season and finally to Arkansas in 2022.

At Arkansas, Landers recorded 47 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the SEC West team.

