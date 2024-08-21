Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
D’Onta Foreman Reveals His Thoughts On Role For Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the second year in a row, the Browns are preparing for life without star back Nick Chubb.

As Chubb recovers from an ACL and MCL injury he sustained last year, the Browns have focused on finding an answer through backup running back Jerome Ford and newcomer D’Onta Foreman.

With the season just around the corner, Foreman is beginning to open up about what he sees as his role with the team in the immediate future.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared an interview earlier late Tuesday that he recorded with Foreman after the Minnesota Vikings contest, and the veteran running back revealed his thoughts on what role he might fill for the Browns this season.

“Wherever they need me at,” Foreman said, adding “I’m going to take full advantage of the moment, the opportunity, and I will excel in whatever role they put me in.”

In a game that did not feature any potential season-opening starters, Foreman showcased his talents by carrying the football 10 times for 18 yards and a score while also catching five passes (a team-best) for 46 yards.

Foreman admitted that he was happy to show that he could catch the football out of the backfield.

Earlier this offseason, Foreman was part of a scary scene for the Browns while the team was at The Greenbrier for their training camp.

Foreman was airlifted after sustaining a hit, and he admitted that he was “thankful” once he realized the injury was not as bad as it originally appeared.

Outside of precautionary rest, Foreman was back on the practice field within a week.

No public timetable has been established for when Chubb will return to the team this season.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

