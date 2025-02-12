Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Former Browns WR Was Recently Arrested

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney finds himself in serious legal trouble.

The 26-year-old faces serious charges, including aggravated assault for strangulation and preventing a 911 call.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Toney allegedly strangled a woman on January 14th in Georgia, using enough force to restrict her breathing.

The case details paint a disturbing picture. The victim reportedly showed visible signs of trauma, including red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Law enforcement reports indicate Toney also seized the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling emergency services.

While authorities issued an arrest warrant on January 15th, Toney wasn’t taken into custody until February 6th.

TMZ’s latest coverage reveals Toney’s bond was set at $25,000 per charge, with no attorney currently listed for his defense.

The timing of these events adds another layer to Toney’s downward spiral, as the Cleveland Browns had released him last season.

His departure from Cleveland came after a costly December 8th game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his taunting penalty and muffed punt played a role in eliminating the Browns from playoff contention.

This arrest marks the latest setback in Toney’s tumultuous NFL career.

The Browns became the third team to part ways with the troubled receiver last season.

His journey began as a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2020, despite red flags from his time at Florida.

The Giants later traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, but that stint proved equally unsuccessful.

The Chiefs ultimately cut ties with Toney before the season started.

Browns Nation