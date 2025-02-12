Former Browns WR Was Recently Arrested

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney finds himself in serious legal trouble.

The 26-year-old faces serious charges, including aggravated assault for strangulation and preventing a 911 call.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Toney allegedly strangled a woman on January 14th in Georgia, using enough force to restrict her breathing.

The case details paint a disturbing picture. The victim reportedly showed visible signs of trauma, including red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Law enforcement reports indicate Toney also seized the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling emergency services.

While authorities issued an arrest warrant on January 15th, Toney wasn’t taken into custody until February 6th.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: NFL WR Kadarius Toney was arrested after cops say he strangled a woman. Toney was accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14 … and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe."… pic.twitter.com/TcArlpLV5H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2025

TMZ’s latest coverage reveals Toney’s bond was set at $25,000 per charge, with no attorney currently listed for his defense.

The timing of these events adds another layer to Toney’s downward spiral, as the Cleveland Browns had released him last season.

His departure from Cleveland came after a costly December 8th game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his taunting penalty and muffed punt played a role in eliminating the Browns from playoff contention.

This arrest marks the latest setback in Toney’s tumultuous NFL career.

The Browns became the third team to part ways with the troubled receiver last season.

His journey began as a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2020, despite red flags from his time at Florida.

The Giants later traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, but that stint proved equally unsuccessful.

The Chiefs ultimately cut ties with Toney before the season started.

NEXT:

Analyst Urges Browns To Fix Biggest Roster Issue This Offseason